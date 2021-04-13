Man charged with weekend gas station shooting in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — Police have charged a man with assault for a Sunday night shooting at a gas station.

Chnchez Deion Summers, 25, is charged with first degree assault.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the Marathon on Highway 72 at Hines Street. Witnesses told police several people were in an altercation and a man pulled a pistol and fired five shots.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the leg, police said. He was taken to Athens Limestone Hospital for treatment. Two vehicles in the parking lot also were hit by bullets, police said.

Summers was arrested Monday afternoon. His bond was set at $10,000.

Police said they are still investigating the case.