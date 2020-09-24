Man charged with traveling to Madison County for sex with minor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A federal grand jury indicted 37-year-old Andrew Davis of West Virginia on multiple charges of child exploitation Wednesday.

Authorities say the four-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court charged Davis with traveling to engage in sexual conduct with a minor as well as child porn and obscene material charges.

According to the report, Davis is charged with one count of traveling from West Virginia to Madison County, Alabama with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, and one count of production of child porn between November 2019 and January 2020.

Davis is also charged with one count of possessing child pornography in January 2020, and one count of transferring obscene material to a minor between December 2019 and January 2020.

The U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations in Huntsville investigated the case, along with Huntsville Police Department, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White is prosecuting the case.

Each count of production of child pornography and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. Each count of possession of child pornography and transfer of obscene material to a minor carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.