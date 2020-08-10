Man charged with trafficking and distributing meth after raid at hotel in Sheffield

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – A man is in jail on trafficking and distribution charges after a drug bust at the Regal Inn in Sheffield.

The Colbert County Drug Task Force, Colbert County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Sheffield police used a search warrant at the hotel on Monday.

Authorities recovered 36 grams of Meth, .3 grams heroin, 8 grams synthetic marijuana, digital scales, one .25 cal. gun and over $1100 in cash.

Julius Antoine Lee was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine within 3 miles of a school, unlawful possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of heroin, and possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lee is held in Colbert County jail with a $90,000 bond.