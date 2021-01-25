Man charged with stealing catalytic converters at Limestone churches

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — An Ardmore man was arrested Friday for stealing from two Limestone County churches.

Brandon Oneal Mitchell, 22, was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle and third-degree theft.

Mitchell is charged with stealing catalytic converters at Tanner Baptist Church on Dec. 29 and Sardis Springs Church on Jan. 16. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell admitted to the thefts.

Mitchell was booked into the Limestone County Jail. Authorities said the charges revoked his probation on previous charges.