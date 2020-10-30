Man charged with stealing $6,000 in tobacco from Lawrence County gas station

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Huntsville man is behind bars after deputies said he stole more than $6,000 in tobacoo from a gas station near Moulton.

Anthen Jones, 51, is charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft.

Jones is accused of breaking into the Marathon gas station at the intersection of County Road 319 and Alabama Highway 24 early Thursday morning.

Jones was arrested later Thursday at a home in Huntsville.

The sheriff’s office said he’s a suspect in at least one other Lawrence County burglary.