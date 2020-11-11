Man charged with shooting into home, vehicle in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — A Decatur man is facing charges after a home and vehicle were shot multiple times last week.

Shane Bradley Arnold, 20, was arrested Tuesday for the incident that happened in the 1100 block of London Place SW Nov. 4.

Police said they responded to a call of shots in the area and found the house and vehicle with bullet holes in them. Officers said someone was home at the time of the shooting.

Police said they determined the shooting was an isolated incident.

Arnold was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $22,500 bond.

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the case.