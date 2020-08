DECATUR, Ala. – Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting into a home in July.

Jesse Shawn Taylor, 48, is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Decatur police said the shooting happened July 2 at a home in a part of Hartselle that’s under Decatur’s police jurisdiction.

Taylor was arrested Tuesday.

He’s being held in the Morgan County jail on $80,000 bond.