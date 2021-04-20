Man charged with sexual torture, abuse of a child in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A 76-year-old man is facing charges of sexual torture and sexual abuse of a child in Morgan County.

Hugh Wallace Greene, Sr. was booked into the Morgan County Jail on April 15. He’s accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 between Jan 1, 2013 and December 31, 2015. Court documents allege the crimes happened at or near his home on Cut-Off Road.

Court documents show a parent reported to investigators that his two daughters made disclosures to a therapist about sexual abuse. The documents also show the therapist contacted the Morgan County Department of Human Resources about the abuse.

Jail records show Greene was charged with four counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old and one count of sexual torture. He was released on a $500,000 bond.