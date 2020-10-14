Man charged with setting neighbor’s home on fire

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A man who was upset with his neighbor decided to set her home on fire Monday, Morgan County authorities said.

Joshua Lee Chaney, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree arson, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Hand Road. Authorities said someone pulling into a home there found the front door and porch of the home was on fire, and saw someone they later identified as Chaney running to a nearby home.

The person beat on the door and woke up a woman who was on the couch in the home, the sheriff’s office said. They were able to put out the fire.

The sheriff’s office said they determined that Chaney not only set the Monday fire, but that he had set a garbage can on fire beside the home once before.

Chaney was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $10,000 bond.