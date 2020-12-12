Man charged with murder for November shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police have arrested a man and charged him with murder for a shooting that happened in November.

Police said D’Marcus Derwell Bibbs, 23, was arrested by police and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in the 3100 block of Greenhill Drive.

Bibbs is charged with the murder of Deandre Denzel Arrington, 18, at a home on Poplar Avenue Nov. 19.

When Bibbs was arrested he was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon with a permit, two counts of drug possession and a count of second-degree marijuana possession.