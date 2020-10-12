Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Moulton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting that happened Friday in Lawrence County.

Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 23, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of KC Lynn Hatfield, 29, early Friday morning.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Spillers and Hatfield’s home on County Road 188 around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting call. Hatfield had been shot in the head. She died later at a hospital, authorities said.

Spillers also is charged with chemical endangerment of a child, reckless endangerment, marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

Spillers is in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $63,000.