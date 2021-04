HARTSELLE, Ala. — A Cullman man was arrested by Hartselle police for threatening to bring a bomb to the Hartselle Walmart.

Hartselle police said Christopher Lee Brown, 46, was arrested after trying to return some small propane bottles to the store Thursday.

According to police, the store was not able to refund Brown for the bottles and Brown said he would return them after he made a bomb with them.

Brown was charged with making a terrorist threat. His bond was set at $2,500.