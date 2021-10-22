Man charged with killing Hazel Green man in 2017 pleads guilty

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The man accused of killing a 59-year-old Hazel Green man in 2017 has pleaded guilty in his capital murder case.

Aaron Shine Gordon was charged with murder and capital murder charges in December 2017 in connection to the fatal shooting of Gary Wayne Kay. Rebekah Jo Barefield was also charged in the case.

According to Shauna Barnett with the Madison County District Attorney’s office, Gordon plead guilty on Friday morning.

The shooting happened near the 100 block of Brier Fork Road, just north of West Limestone Road in Hazel Green. Emergency crews were called to the home for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found Kay dead inside the home.

Deputies said there was an altercation on the front porch of the home right before the shooting. Gordon and Barefield were located at a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody.

A sentencing date for Gordon had not been set.