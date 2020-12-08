Man charged with giving teenager hallucinogenic mushrooms

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence police arrested a man on chemical endangerment charges after they said they found a 15-year-old under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms early Monday morning.

Ethan Sak, 19, was charged with chemical endangerment of a child and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Police said they were called to investigate a suspicious person on Doubletree Lane early Monday morning and found a 15-year-old who they determined was under the influence of mushrooms. They said after getting the teen medical aid they determined Sak had given the teenager the mushrooms.

Sak has since posted bond and been released from jail, authorities said.