Man charged with custodial sexual misconduct in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A retired employee with the Limestone County Community Corrections Program has been charged with sexual misconduct for multiple incidents that happened during his tenure working for the county commission.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that James Hardaway was indicted on three counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of prohibited acts custodial sexual misconduct.

Hardaway retired from Limestone County last year, according to the News Courier.

James Hardaway was booked in the Limestone County jail and later released on a $90,000 bond.