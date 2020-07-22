Man charged with child sex crimes after North Alabama runaway juveniles found in Bessemer in May

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested a man accused of multiple sex crimes against juveniles after two runaway girls were found back on May 13.

Joseph Junior Clemons, 25, has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of facilitating the travel of a child for unlawful sex acts, two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes and electronic solicitation of a child.

Clemons was named a suspect following an investigation by Bessemer PD after one of the juveniles was found by an officer during a traffic stop. After questioning the child, who was found to be a runaway, she led authorities to a home in the 300 block of 31st Street South where they located another runaway juvenile.

Clemons is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

