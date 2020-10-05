Man charged with capital murder in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police arrested and charged a man in connection to a fatal shooting.

Travin Dequan Pride, 25, was arrested and charged Sunday with capital murder in the shooting death of Christian Gage Vincent, 22.

Police said they received a call about a shooting around 7 p.m. Friday about a shooting at 409 Regent Drive. When officers arrived, they said they found Vincent in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities said he later died at the hospital.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a drug transaction that evening. Police said they served a search a warrant Sunday night and picked up Pride for questioning. He was later arrested and charged.