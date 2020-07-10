Man charged with Capital Murder in death of Decatur 16-year-old

DECATUR, Ala. – Police have charged a man with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Amari Deloney on July 4.

The Decatur Police Department responded to Decatur Morgan Hospital about a shooting that was reported from the hospital premises.

When officers got to the hospital, they determined that the shooting had occurred in the area of East Acres – near 18th Avenue SE and Locust Street SE.

The victim, Amari Elijah Deloney, was treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital for a gunshot wound to his head. Deloney was later transported to UAB Hospital for further medical care, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through the course of the investigation, a suspect, Shannon Doors Thomas, was identified as the person responsible for Deloney’s death.

On July 9, Thomas was taken into custody and charged with capital murder. Thomas was later transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held without bond, per Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.