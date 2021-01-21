Man charged with Capital Murder following shooting at Huntsville Place Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police arrested and charged 21-year-old Lemond Lawerance Burns with Capital Murder in connection to the shooting on Century Street that killed an Alabama A&M student Monday.

Huntsville Police along with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Talladega Sheriff’s Department made the arrest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Burns was taken to the Madison County Jail.

The arrest is connected to the shooting death of 22-year-old Dallis Patrick Ryan Wolfe on January 18th, according to the report. Reports say Wolfe was a student at Alabama A&M.

Huntsville Police responded to a shooting at 4955 Century Street on January 18th.

HEMSI official Don Webster says their crews took a man to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police say the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.