Man charged with attempting to elude authorities in DeKalb County

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say a Anniston man was arrested after a chase in DeKalb County on Monday.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say they spotted a vehicle with someone throwing items out of the window during a traffic stop by Valley Head police officers on U.S. Highway 11. The subject then proceeded through Fort Payne and entered I-59 South with deputies in pursuit.

After passing the Collinsville exit, authorities say Carter Dale Franklin, 36, of Anniston, struck a guardrail and lost control of his vehicle.

Franklin was charged with attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.