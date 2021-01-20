Man charged with attempted murder in Albertville stabbing

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — An afternoon fight ended with one man in the hospital and another charged with attempted murder, Albertville police said Wednesday.

David Garcia was charged after the incident that happened in the downtown area around 1 p.m., Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said.

Garcia and another man got into an altercation at the Page Plus store on East Main Street, and Smith said Garcia stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was found at a restaurant across the street from the store. He was taken to Marshall Medical Center South. Police did not say what his condition was.

Garcia’s bond had not been set yet as of 5 p.m. Monday.