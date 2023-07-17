JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Stevenson man has been charged with attempted murder after the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office (JCSO) said he shot a man in the head Sunday.

Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Courtesy: Jackson County Sherriff’s Office

JCSO said Hambrick shot the man in the head during an argument on County Road 104 before fleeing from the home into the woods.

Authorities requested the Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit and after a short search the offender was taken into custody.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was treated by Highland Ambulance Service and Stevenson Fire on the scene and transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.