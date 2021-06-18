Man charged with attempted murder after shooting involving Gurley Police, Madson County Sheriff’s Office

GURLEY, Ala. – A man hospitalized after a shooting involving Madison County law enforcement officers is now charged with attempted murder.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Christopher Matthews, 33 of Gurley, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, resisting arrest, and attempt to flee and elude in connection with the incident.

Gurley Police were called to the area of Wood Street and Gate Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about a suspicious person.

The officer asked for assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded.

The officer and deputy confronted Matthews and he ran away. The sheriff’s office says while Matthews was running, he fired multiple shots at the officer and deputy. The Gurley Police officer returned fire and shot Matthews twice. Neither the officer or deputy were injured in the incident.

Emergency crews took Matthews to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“Our men and women in law enforcement leave their families and homes every day and night to go out and protect our community,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner. “I am thankful that neither the Gurley Police Officer nor our Sheriff’s Deputy was injured last night, and I am thankful that their training and actions helped them return home safely to their families.”

The investigation is ongoing.