Man charged with assault in Marshall County shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – An Albertville man is facing an assault charge for a weekend shooting.

Tanner Kyle Nelson, 19, turned himself in at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson shot a person in the stomach around 6:45 p.m. Saturday after an argument at a home on Nixon Chapel Road. Deputies responded and found the victim lying in a driveway.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

Nelson was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a first-degree assault charge. His bond was set at $50,000.