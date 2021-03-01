Man charged with assault in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A Valley Head man is facing an assault charge after a Friday shooting, authorities said.

John Christopher Shea Hunter, 38, was arrested Friday after the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said he was involved in a shooting at a home on County Road 233 between Sylvania and Rainsville. Hunter left the home with a woman before deputies and Sylvania police could arrive, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hunter lost control of his car and ran into a ditch at the intersection of County Roads 85 and 749. He and the woman ran into a wooded area, authorities said, but they were caught a short time later.

Hunter was charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into a building.