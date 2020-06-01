Man charged with arson in Nashville courthouse fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been arrested for setting fire to Nashville’s historic Metro Courthouse on Saturday night.

Metro Police along with SWAT officers arrested 25-year-old Wesley Somers on charges of felony arson, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

Somers was arrested at a home on Manzano Road in Madison. Members of the community led to his identification and subsequent arrest. He will be booked into Metro Jail shortly.

The investigation into the arson attack at the courthouse and other vandalism is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip onlineby clicking here.