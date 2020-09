HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with arson in connection with an apartment complex fire in August.

Huntsville police arrested Brian Lamont Douglas on Thursday and charged him with first-degree arson.

Investigators believe Douglas set fire to his apartment on Newson Road on August 16.

Authorities said the fire damage 8 units, several of those were occupied at the time.

There were no serious injuries in this case.