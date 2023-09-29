LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Deputies are searching for a man charged with arson in connection to a domestic-related house fire.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton confirmed that deputies were called to a home on County Road 8 for a domestic incident Friday morning.

When they arrived, deputies were told the suspect, John David Baskins, 44, of Florence, had tried to get into the home where a woman was. Baskins reportedly threw bricks through the window of the home.

Sheriff Hamilton said the woman was armed and fired multiple shots at Baskins, who then set fire to the home and ran away. Authorities say the woman was able to escape the fire uninjured.

The home burned to the ground.

Deputies are searching the area for the suspect.