DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police have arrested a man who is accused of breaking into a home and stealing from a man at gunpoint.

Aundra Marcell Garth, 23, was arrested over the weekend on a charge of first-degree burglary.

Police said Garth is accused in an armed burglary that happened July 23 in the 1900 block of Locust Street SE. Police said the victim told them two men entered his home, held him at gunpoint and stole items from inside.

Garth’s bond was set at $100,000.