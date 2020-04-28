Man charged in connection with Morgan County girl’s disappearance

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities have charged a Decatur man with interfering with child custody in a 16-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Cayce Gage Stepp, 22, was charged Monday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The charge is a felony.

The teenager hadn’t been seen at her home since April 1, authorities said. She was located Saturday – three days after authorities put the word out she was missing – and she is safe, they said.

Stepp was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $50,000.

Investigators said he could face more charges.