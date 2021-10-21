Man charged in 2018 Fairview murder found guilty

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — One of the men charged in the 2018 murder of Daniel Ray Osborn II, was found guilty Thursday.

According to Cullman County District Attorney Wilson Blaylock, Andrew Jacob Maresh was found guilty after a three-day jury trial in Cullman County Circuit Court.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Daniel Ray Osborn II,” Blaylock said in a news release. “We are grateful that the jury was able to see through the many lies of Maresh in returning their verdict of guilty for intentional murder.”

Officials say Osborn was shot and killed in 2018 in his grandmother’s home in the Fairview community. Both Maresh, along with Tyler Hudson and Osborn’s grandmother, Susan Smith, were charged in connection to the attack. Maresh and Hudson face murder charges while Smith was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution according to court records.

After Osborn’s murder, all three defendants left the home and buried Osborn’s body, and a missing persons report was filed with Hartselle Police. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office found the body seven weeks later.

Blaylock said his office will request the maximum sentence of life imprisonment against Maresh.

“The trial and guilty verdict of Maresh is only the end of just one chapter of this sad story,” Blaylock continued. “We will be here for Osborn’s family until the trials of the two other co-defendants are completed. Justice was served today, and we will continue to seek justice on behalf of Osborn’s family.”

The cases against Hudson and Smith will be scheduled for a later date, according to Blaylock.