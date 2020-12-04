Man charged for Huntsville carjacking that ended in wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police said a man hospitalized after a Thursday evening chase and wreck in Five Points will be charged with first-degree robbery.

Christian Coleman, 18, was still in the hospital Friday afternoon, according to Huntsville police.

Police said Coleman was driving a vehicle that he carjacked from someone at Sophia’s Food Mart on Highway 72 when he took off from police and ran a red light at Pratt Avenue and Andrew Jackson Way. Coleman’s vehicle hit another one in the intersection.

The other driver also went to the hospital. Police did not say what that driver’s condition was Friday.