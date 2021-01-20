Man charged after being hit on Jackson County highway

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Woodville man was taken to the hospital and eventually arrested after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers said Jeremy Edward Bates, 39, was walking on Alabama Highway 35 near Little Arkansas Road when he was hit by a Nissan Rogue. The incident happened just before 8 a.m.

Bates was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was then charged with being a pedestrian under the influence.

According to Alabama law, a person can be charged as a pedestrian under the influence if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs and they render themselves a hazard on a roadway.

Troopers said they are still investigating.