Man calls in unattended death, is arrested on child sex abuse charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A man who called authorities to report an unattended death Monday ended up behind bars himself on sex abuse charges.
Christopher Pruitt, 30, of Boaz, was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and first-degree sexual abuse.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Pruitt called to report an unattended death in the county Monday, and a deputy responded to take a report.
Deputies left the scene but then learned Pruitt had been wanted for a while on the charges, which stemmed from a case sheriff’s office investigators worked with the Department of Human Resources.
Deputies returned and arrested Pruitt without incident. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.
Authorities said the death Pruitt reported was of natural causes.