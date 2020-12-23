Man calls in unattended death, is arrested on child sex abuse charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A man who called authorities to report an unattended death Monday ended up behind bars himself on sex abuse charges.

Christopher Pruitt, 30, of Boaz, was charged with sexual abuse of a child under 12 and first-degree sexual abuse.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Pruitt called to report an unattended death in the county Monday, and a deputy responded to take a report.

Deputies left the scene but then learned Pruitt had been wanted for a while on the charges, which stemmed from a case sheriff’s office investigators worked with the Department of Human Resources.

Deputies returned and arrested Pruitt without incident. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on bonds totaling $100,000.

Authorities said the death Pruitt reported was of natural causes.