LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An Athens man was arrested and charged for several drug offenses as well as trying to bribe Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eric Cordelle Bass, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, March 16, during a narcotics-related operation led by investigators from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, officials told News 19.

They said Bass was found in possession of a loaded .44 revolver and illegal narcotics including, over one-quarter pound of methamphetamine, 11 grams of crack cocaine, 24 grams of cocaine, 59 Roxicodone (Oxycodone) pills, and marijuana.

According to the LCSO, Bass attempted to bribe investigators with the $3,700 in cash he had on him at the time of his arrest, plus a monthly payment, for the officers to not arrest him. Officials said his offer was declined.

Bass has been charged with two counts of bribery of public servants, two counts of drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance-opium or derivative, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Bass was taken to the Limestone County Detention Center on a $515,000 bond.