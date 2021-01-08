Man arrested on 75-count indictment involving human trafficking and child pornography

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 75- count indictment of charges including possession of child pornography, human trafficking, incest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office asked the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for help locating Grady Paul Gaston, 60.

Madison County Sheriff’s investigators and their Street Crimes Unit went to a home on Trailway Road in Huntsville and located Gaston and placed him under arrest without incident.

Gaston was booked into the Limestone County Jail.

Sheriff Kevin Turner said “These individuals are truly the worst of the worst in society. I can promise you, we will not stop targeting human trafficking until we put a stop to this despicable trade in Madison County as well as surrounding counties around our state. While I am the Sheriff, my department will strive to protect our citizens, especially those that need us most, our children”.