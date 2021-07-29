Man arrested in murder of woman found dead in car on Highway 82

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman who was found dead in the passenger seat of a car parked on Highway 82.
Terek Herron-Antone, 32, was charged with murder and illegally possessing a firearm, police say. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
The victim in the case was identified by police as Syibrieka Underwood, a 27-year-old from Tuscaloosa.
Police said Thursday the two were reportedly in a relationship in the past.
Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.