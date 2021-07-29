Man arrested in murder of woman found dead in car on Highway 82

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman who was found dead in the passenger seat of a car parked on Highway 82.

Terek Herron-Antone, 32, was charged with murder and illegally possessing a firearm, police say. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The victim in the case was identified by police as Syibrieka Underwood, a 27-year-old from Tuscaloosa.

Police said Thursday the two were reportedly in a relationship in the past.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH MORE: investigators on the scene tell CBS 42 the body of a female was discovered deceased in her vehicle on the roadside on highway 82 in Duncanville. Waiting to get more details while VCU investigates pic.twitter.com/WRf6j4JyVH — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) July 28, 2021