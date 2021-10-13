Man arrested in connection to local phone scams targeting elderly

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is in custody in connection to the recent scam calls targeting elderly residents.

Kino Deandre Roper, 26, was arrested on October 10 and charged with multiple felonies as a result of these multi-agency investigations.

Roper was booked into the Madison County Jail Facility.

Investigators have also named a second person wanted in connection to the scams, 30-year-old Christopher Roper.

Kino Roper faces three counts of Theft by Deception 1st with bonds of $90,000. Agencies recovered $166,000 cash in connection with the arrest of this individual.

In a news release, MCSO stated that Kino Roper and his associates have a network of individuals who target elderly citizens across north Alabama and surrounding counties to pay thousands to tens of thousands of dollars each with the intention they will help their relatives in need of assistance while preying on their concerns for loved ones.

“We take crimes against the elderly serious here in Madison County,” said Sheriff Kevin Turner. “These scams have left citizens financially and emotionally devastated and we are committed to investigating, locating, and prosecuting those individuals who take part in such schemes that target and prey on our elderly.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Secret Service, Athens Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Homewood Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of this scam is urged to contact your local agency and report it.

MCSO says these multi-agency investigations continue and more arrests are expected.