Man arrested in Albertville following high speed pursuit

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala – Multiple agencies responded to a high-speed chase early Saturday morning. Authorities identified the driver as 26-year-old Jared Beason.

According to a post on the Owens Cross Roads Police Facebook, an officer patrolling Highway 431 saw a motorcycle driving 112 mph in a 65 mph zone around 1:00 A.M.

Police responded to the pursuit which went through Guntersville, Sand Mountain and ended in Albertville, after the vehicle ran off the side of the road. Officers say Beason was booked into the Madison County jail for attempting to elude law enforcement.

According to Owens Cross Roads police, Beason had a suspended license and as well as three outstanding misdemeanor warrants through different agencies.

Beason’s bond was set at $1,000.