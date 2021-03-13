Man arrested for murder of Jemison High School student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested a man for the murder of a 17-year-old Mae Jemison High School Student.

Jemison High School student Deu’nta Moore was shot multiple times on Ascent Trail near Sparkman Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ke’Ondrey Devin McGuire, 20, turned himself into the Huntsville Police Department Public Safety Complex on Saturday.

McGuire has been booked into the Madison County Jail and is being charged with Capital Murder.