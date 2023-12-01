FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) says it has arrested a man in connection with a fatal 2021 hit and run.

According to the department, Marlin Javier Lopez, 50, of Florence was arrested Wednesday in Atlanta on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury in connection with an incident on Dec. 20, 2021.

FPD said on that day officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Chrisholm Road near the intersection of E. Rasch Road. The department said when officers arrived they identified the pedestrian as 56-year-old Lori Avery, of Florence. FPD said EMS responded and Avery was pronounced dead.

According to police, evidence on the scene indicated that Avery had been struck by a vehicle but the vehicle was not present at the time. FPD said investigators were able to identify the vehicle as a Nissan Altima.

The department said Dec. 26, 2021, a patrol officer located the Nissan in the 100 block of S. Kirkman Street in Florence. Florence Police said investigators were able to identify Lopez as the driver of the car. FPD said officers were also able to determine Lopez was not a resident at the Kirkman Street address but had instead parked the car there before leaving the area.

Florence Police said a warrant for Lopez’s arrest was issued on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries but investigators ultimately asked for help from the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency after local leads were exhausted.

According to the department, Lopez was located in Atlanta Wednesday and arrested. He is currently being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.