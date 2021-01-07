Man arrested for burglary after chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man was arrested Thursday morning after a chase involving a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

John Brian Alverson, 43, was booked into the Madison County Jail around 10 a.m. on charges of first-degree vehicle theft and third-degree burglary.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies saw the stolen vehicle in the Hazel Green area while investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle. Alverson bailed out of the vehicle and ran into some woods when deputies turned around, they said.

Alverson was found later at a home on Crystal Creek Drive and taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said his arrest is also tied to several vehicle burglaries in the Riverton and Winchester Road areas of Madison County, and they expect to file more charges against him.

Alverson was jailed on bonds totaling $20,000.