MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A man was arrested and charged with murder Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Madison County.

31-year-old Robert Wayne Thomas was arrested by the U.S Marshal Fugitive Task Force around 9 a.m. in connection with the shooting death of Billy Powers, 61, in August 2021, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said on August 5 they arrived at a location on Moores Mill Road and found Powers dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting took place at a trailer that MSCO Lieutenant Whitt told News 19 was an underground gambling operation.

In a post on Facebook officials said through the course of a month’s long investigation they identified the alleged offender and based on probable cause he was arrested and charged.

Thomas is facing one charge of murder and was taken to the Madison County Detention Facility with a $75,000 bond.

Officials said the investigation will continue and further arrests are possible.