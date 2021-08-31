Man arrested after shooting into car on Highway 72 in Gurley

GURLEY, Ala. – A man is facing several charges after he shot into a couple’s car on Highway 72 in Gurley.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a couple was driving on Highway 72 when a vehicle pulled up next to them and a man shot into their car. The couple ran from the shooter and spotted a Deputy Sheriff along the roadway.

The couple gave officials a description of the shooter and his vehicle.

According to deputies, they later found the suspect and his vehicle at a Mapco Gas Station in the Gurley area. The suspect was quickly taken into custody by deputies.

Brandon Rhodes, 22, was arrested on several charges including, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Making a Terrorist Threat, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Government Operations and Resisting Arrest

He was taken to the Madison County Jail.