Man arrested after setting fire to hotel room in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. — A man was arrested Tuesday after setting fire to his room at the Budget Inn in Athens.

Athens Police officials say officer Jeffery Daily responded to the incident at the Budget Inn on U.S. 31 South around 3:30 a.m.

Dailey said he was told the person renting the room has set fire to a bed sheet and curtains and fled the premises before officers arrived.

Authorities located Robert Ledbetter, who confessed to setting the room on fire, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Pryor Street.

Ledbetter was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree and second degree criminal mischief. He was book at the Athens Police Department and transferred to the county jail.