Man apprehended after multi-agency chase in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — A man in Lauderdale County is facing multiple charges after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase Saturday afternoon.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the man apprehended by police was Harley Coyer.

Singleton said police attempted to stop Coyer for speeding and reckless driving with troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) finally apprehended him on County Road 51.

Singleton told News 19 that Coyer faces nine outstanding warrants with Florence Police and will likely face many traffic violations, including driving with a revoked license.

Coyer will be booked into the Lauderdale County Jail later, according to Singleton.

This is a developing story.