Man arrested after flipping reportedly stolen car, police say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An attempted traffic stop in Falkville resulted in one man arrested and a reportedly stolen vehicle flipping into a ditch.

According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which had been reported stolen. Police say the car didn’t stop on East Pike Road in Falkville before trying to elude on I-65. The car then exited onto Thompson Road.

Once it exited the interstate, officials say the car made a bad turn onto Lott Road where it rolled over and stopped. The driver was not injured and taken into custody.

