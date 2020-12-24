Man arrested after deadly overnight shooting in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A man was in the Albertville City Jail Thursday morning while detectives worked to get a murder warrant in an overnight shooting, police said.

Tevin Hampton, 28, was arrested early Thursday morning for the shooting death of Amanda Jean Hood, 45. Police said the two had been in a relationship for about two years, and the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Albertville police said Hood’s body was found in her apartment at Suntrace Apartments. She had been shot multiple times, they said.

Police got the call around 1 a.m. of a shooting at the apartments and responded both to the apartments and the Mapco about a mile away, where Hampton was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Hampton would probably have an arraignment later Thursday and then be taken to the Marshall County Jail.