Man arrested after child taken from Scottsboro, found in Lauderdale County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — An Indiana man is facing kidnapping charges after Jackson County authorities said they found him on the other side of the state with a 3-year-old.

Duane Herron, 45, of Elkhart, Ind., was booked into the Jackson County Jail Sunday night on charges of kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Herron took a 3-year-old child to a park in Scottsboro with the mother’s permission, but didn’t return home after several hours. The mother called Herron several times, and authorities said he told her they were in different places and eventually stopped answering his phone.

After the sheriff’s office issued an order to be on the lookout for Herron and the child, Lauderdale County authorities found Herron and the child there, authorities said.

Herron’s bond had not been set as of Monday morning.