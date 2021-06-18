Man arrested; 11,000 Xanax pills recovered in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A traffic stop in Decatur led to the recovery of about 11,000 Xanax pills Friday afternoon.

Seth O’Neal Lynch, 27, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance Alprazolam and fleeing/attempting to elude.

Officials said agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle near 14th Avenue Southwest and Thomas Drive Southwest for traffic violations. Lynch fled in his vehicle from the agents and threw an item from the vehicle.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said that Lynch eventually surrendered at Thomas Drive Southwest and Terrehaute Avenue Southwest. Agents obtained a warrant for the item thrown from the vehicle and found about 11,000 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills inside. The agents also found a pistol and money.

Lynch was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a $50,300 bond.